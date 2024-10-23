Castleview Partners LLC Buys Shares of 115 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $308.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.09, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $170.17 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

