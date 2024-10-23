Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 21,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DD. Barclays cut DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

