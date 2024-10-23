Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.45. The stock has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

