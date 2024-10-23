OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 390 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUM opened at $133.36 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.28 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 21.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $941,682.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,518,588.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,673 shares of company stock worth $13,918,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

