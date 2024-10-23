Eastern Bank Invests $1.03 Million in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Clorox by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Clorox by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Clorox news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $159.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.33. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.50, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLX. TD Cowen started coverage on Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, September 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

