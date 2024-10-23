Leo Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Leo Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 94.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.38 and its 200 day moving average is $126.53. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $137.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

