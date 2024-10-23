Calton & Associates Inc. Buys 1,125 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,702 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

