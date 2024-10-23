Leo Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,741,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,169,000 after acquiring an additional 237,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 206,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

MDY stock opened at $573.51 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $424.22 and a 52-week high of $585.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $562.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

