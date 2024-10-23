Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Shell by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,722,317 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,640,082,000 after buying an additional 96,549 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Shell by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,180,000 after buying an additional 772,736 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Shell by 4.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,546,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,808,000 after buying an additional 100,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 6.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,287,000 after buying an additional 136,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Shell by 83.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,187,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after buying an additional 993,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

