Leo Wealth LLC Sells 105 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Leo Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,479 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Boeing by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,613 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 434 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Trading Up 0.0 %

BA opened at $159.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.11. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $146.02 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $98.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.79.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

