Leo Wealth LLC Has $300,000 Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Leo Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE O opened at $63.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

