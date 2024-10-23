Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,092 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Sempra by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $85.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Sempra has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $86.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.54 and its 200 day moving average is $77.91.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 52.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Sempra from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

