Eastern Bank Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Eastern Bank grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 586.3% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 72,502 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Argus raised Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.14.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $137.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.67. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.63 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.