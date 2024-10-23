Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 597,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,281,000 after purchasing an additional 139,800 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 593,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,556,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 500,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $198,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45,208 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $286.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.82. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $413.70. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

