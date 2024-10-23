Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 751.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 127,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 112,305 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $161,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 311,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 244.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.07. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $88.36.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

View Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.