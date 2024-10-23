iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

