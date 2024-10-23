Eastern Bank Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,257,000 after purchasing an additional 328,266 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,570,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,468 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,593,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,377,000 after purchasing an additional 316,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 2,456,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,961,000 after purchasing an additional 120,532 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.24. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

