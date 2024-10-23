J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank trimmed its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT stock opened at $175.62 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

