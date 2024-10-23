Signaturefd LLC Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $3,312,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Unilever Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $61.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.99. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.4773 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

