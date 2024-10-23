Signaturefd LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,291,000 after purchasing an additional 917,979 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,971,000 after buying an additional 898,143 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,770,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,654,000 after buying an additional 496,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,322,000 after acquiring an additional 258,511 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $361.27 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $392.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

