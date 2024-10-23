General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,613,332,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in General Electric by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,405,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,336,257,000 after acquiring an additional 459,201 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in General Electric by 221.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.53.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $176.59 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $84.58 and a 1 year high of $194.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

