Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $379,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,625 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,370,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,812,689,000 after acquiring an additional 518,985 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,769 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $159,461,000 after acquiring an additional 458,664 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,516,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $241.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $147.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.97 and a 1-year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

