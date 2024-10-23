Vicus Capital Sells 1,175 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Stryker were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after acquiring an additional 309,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stryker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $790,554,000 after purchasing an additional 66,482 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,601,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,624,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK opened at $366.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $357.37 and a 200 day moving average of $343.45. The stock has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $255.22 and a 52-week high of $374.63.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,540. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $784,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

