Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,429 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $85.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

