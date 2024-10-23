Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,604 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $11,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNG opened at $182.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $193.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.87. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $201.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

