Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1,283.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $115.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.92 and a twelve month high of $121.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.