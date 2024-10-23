Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 777.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 1,395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $136.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.61. The company has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. Diageo plc has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $161.64.

Diageo Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 71.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

