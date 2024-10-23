Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.23 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,987.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,452 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,881 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 28,897.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 457,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455,711 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,726.4% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 169,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 163,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 182,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,421,000 after acquiring an additional 114,879 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $384.52 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $385.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $369.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.04. The company has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

