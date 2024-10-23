Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 5,101 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,200 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,445,000 after acquiring an additional 548,563 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,808,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after acquiring an additional 471,424 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $356.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $363.46. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.71.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.06.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

