Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VHT opened at $277.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.57 and its 200 day moving average is $271.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

