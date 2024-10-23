Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on QSR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $64.91 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $59,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.