Vicus Capital Sells 2,771 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vicus Capital trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 47,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

