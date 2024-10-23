OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 569,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ICE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE opened at $165.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $167.23.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

