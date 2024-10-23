Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $201,000 in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (BATS:CEFS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saba Closed-End Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in Saba Closed-End Funds ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Stock Performance

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Saba Closed-End Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $206.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19.

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Announces Dividend

Saba Closed-End Funds ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th.

The Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to generate high income by investing in closed-end funds trading at a discount to net asset value and hedging for duration risk.

