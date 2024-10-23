Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1,197.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.55.

Cummins Stock Down 0.9 %

CMI opened at $330.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $340.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 53.29%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

