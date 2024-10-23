Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,448 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,205,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,828,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

