Eastern Bank Buys New Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,256 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 626,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,126,000 after buying an additional 475,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,555,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $198.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.47. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $147.23 and a 1 year high of $201.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

