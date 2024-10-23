Leo Wealth LLC Has $678,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Leo Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $154.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a PE ratio of 226.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

