Eastern Bank Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Eastern Bank lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,090 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 41.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 688,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,021 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 696,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,711,000 after acquiring an additional 96,712 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 92.5% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in General Mills by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,311. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.5 %

GIS stock opened at $69.09 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.20.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

