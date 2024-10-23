Eastern Bank Acquires New Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $168.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.59 and a 52 week high of $175.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.55%.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

