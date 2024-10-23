Ledyard National Bank Acquires 5,091 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.51.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

