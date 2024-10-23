My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

My Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after buying an additional 755,493 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $92.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.13.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.