Ledyard National Bank Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ledyard National Bank bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3,159.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 139,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 70,660 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 176,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,677,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.08.

Sysco Stock Performance

Sysco stock opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $64.28 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 52.44%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

