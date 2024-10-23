Ledyard National Bank Increases Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,138 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 3,856.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $208.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

