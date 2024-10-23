Brokerages Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) PT at $183.92

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.92.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEP
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after buying an additional 905,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after acquiring an additional 700,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,089,000 after purchasing an additional 561,465 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.