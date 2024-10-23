Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 11,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CVS opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.