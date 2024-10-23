Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,803,000 after acquiring an additional 640,848 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 633,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,314,000 after acquiring an additional 214,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $66.94 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.81 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

