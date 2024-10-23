Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 428.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $434,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $179.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.97 and a 200-day moving average of $169.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $182.22. The company has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

