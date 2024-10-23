Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Corteva by 24.8% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Corteva by 19.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

