Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,015 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Peakstone Realty Trust worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 55.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 429,983 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 176.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 101,668 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 102.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 19.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 306,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 51,025 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,364,000 after acquiring an additional 46,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE:PKST opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.63. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a current ratio of 8.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -22.17%.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

